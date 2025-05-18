Mr Macaroni: Dashing, Debonair In Three Piece Suit

Share

Whenever popular comedian, Mr Macaroni’s name is mentioned anywhere, the image that flashes in his fans eyes is him in Maroon Red Agbada, paired with fila cap and round rim glasses.

This must be the reason a few were surprised to see a dashing looking Mr Macaroni on AMVCA red carpet. Someone, who has Mr Macaroni’s Agbada image in mind may have to look twice, if not three times to notice that it’s the same hilarious comedian and activist.

Mr Macaroni got his fans admiring his stylish personality when he showed up in a navy blue three piece suit. He did not go for his comedy skit, round rim sunglasses which is part of his signature look. Rather, he went for a more dashing glasses.

The suit fit so well that it gave him a younger look.

This must be Mr Macaroni’s other identity when he is not acting the comedy skits. When he is attending a social function like the AMVCA, he is Adebowale “Debo” Adedayo, which is his real name.

