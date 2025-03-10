Mr Macaroni Breaks Silence, Says I’ll Snub Sanwo-Olu Again

Popular Nigerian comedian and activist Adebowale Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has vowed not to show respect to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the next time they meet.
New Telegraph recalls that Mr Macaroni has been caught on camera many times avoiding Governor Sanwo-Olu at public functions.
But he was, however, forced to greet the governor during one of those exchanges.
Reacting to the development, Mr Macaroni has now made it clear on X that he will never be cajoled to interact with Sanwo-Olu in the future.
He wrote: “This is the last time I will address this matter. It is not worth my peace of mind.
“Since you people won’t stop attacking me because I didn’t greet Governor Sanwoolu, next time I see him, I still won’t greet him.
“And this time, even if he calls me, I won’t answer. You people will cry today, tomorrow and forever!”
Mr Macaroni’s grudge with Sanwo-Olu may not be unconnected with his arrest during the ENDSARS protest in 2021.