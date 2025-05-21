New Telegraph

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Mr Macaroni Blasts…

Mr Macaroni Blasts Police Over Stray Bullet Incident In Ibadan

Nigerian skit maker and actor, Adebowale Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has slammed the Nigerian Police over the sudden death of a Secondary School student who was shot dead by a security officer on his way to write the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examination.

New Telegraph earlier reported that police officers were in a high-speed pursuit of a fleeing vehicle suspected to belong to ‘Yahoo boys’ when an officer opened fire, and the bullet struck and killed a student on Gbagi Market Road in Oyo State.

The student was said to be with his twin brother when the Police bullet missed its target and hit him.

The student was quickly taken to Welfare Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

In response to the tragedy, market traders and sympathisers started a protest and brought the boy’s remains to the Oyo State Secretariat, demanding justice.

In a post via his handle, Macaroni blasted the Nigerian Police, calling them all sorts of names.

He wrote, “Wicked, Evil, Callous, irresponsible and shamelessly Corrupt @PoliceNG just killed an innocent boy in broad daylight!!! MURDERERS!!!”

