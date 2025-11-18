Mr Jollof Apologises After Mid-Air Altercation With VeryDarkMan

Nigerian comedian Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, popularly known as Mr Jollof, has issued a public apology following an in-flight altercation with controversial social media critic, VeryDarkMan.

In a video shared on his official Instagram page, on Tuesday, Mr Jollof addressed the incident, stating that he is not a violent person and only reacted in self-defence.

He, however, expressed regret over the disruption caused during the United Nigeria Airlines flight on Monday, November 17.

The comedian also apologised to the National Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the airline, and passengers who were affected by the delay that followed the confrontation.

“I want to sincerely apologise to the NCAA, United Nigeria Airlines, and all passengers on that flight,” he said. “I acted to protect myself.

“You all saw what happened. I’m sorry if anyone missed an appointment or was inconvenienced.

“That’s not who I am, and it won’t happen again. To my wife, I know you’re proud of me, and to my children, I’m sorry, Daddy won’t repeat this.”

He maintained that he was attacked first and responded only in defence.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that both Mr Jollof and VeryDarkMan could face possible legal action over the fight, which occurred aboard a United Nigeria Airlines flight.