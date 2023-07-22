Mr Jollof: ‘APC Used And Dumped Me’ (Video)

Nigerian comedian, Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, popularly known as Mr Jollof has claimed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) “used and dumped” him.

The well-known internet personality, who was raised in Warri took to his social media handle to express his dissatisfaction with the party.

It would be recalled that in the build-up to the 2023 general election, Mr Jollof passionately backed President Bola Tinubu and the APC.

He has since changed his allegiance to Ifeanyi Okowa, a former Governor of Delta State and the vice presidential candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 elections.

Mr Jollof said a biblical passage about correcting one’s errors led to his decision.

In a video now circulating online, Mr Jollof openly criticizes the current economic hardship in the country and the recent fuel price hike.

He claimed he warned Nigerians against supporting the APC after he left the party, but many disregarded his advice.

The comedian who spoke in Pidgin English said, “I support Tinubu from the beginning but when I see the tigers wey dey with am and when I see the way say this people they are users. They used me. APC used me.

“But thank God, when I read the book of Luke 15:1-32, I know say the parable of the lost son na when you don commot from your papa house and you don fall short of his glory, you go back to your papa. I now went back to [Ifeanyi] Okowa. Okowa hugged me and kissed me.

“And come back come tell una say this Tinubu walker, this world before una, I was. But una say I dey talk anyhow. But how far? Who dey buy fuel N617 now? E touch everybody.”

