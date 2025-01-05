Mr International 2024: I experienced true friendship, brotherhood in Thailand

Share

2024 was a history making year for Nigeria. First was Chidimma Adetshina in November and then, Nigeria shined again at Mr international 2024. On December 14, 2024, it was a historic moment for Nigeria and Africa, when Nwajagu Samuel Chinemerem became the first African to win the Mister International title. It may come as a surprise that the 23-year-old Engineer, who competed against 40 contestants from around the world to win the international crown was a runner up in Mister Nigeria competition. A good example of when God has a bigger plan, he throws a curveball. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, the man of the moment, who hails from Anambra State, Nigeria, speaks about qualities that made him shine at the world stage

Nigeria is proud of you making history as the first black to win Mr International in Thailand. Tell us how you got to know about the competition?

I knew about the competition when I was competing for the Mister Nigeria competition (MON). MON has over four major international franchises including the Mister International competition.

Usually, participating in International contest means you won a contest in Nigeria. Did you win any pageant in Nigeria to be able to represent Nigeria in Thailand?

Yes, I competed in Misters of Nigeria on June 16, 2024. I made it to top three and was crowned Mr international Nigeria. Since all top 3 compete internationally, I earned the title Mr international Nigeria. From there, I represented Nigeria in the Mister international competition in Thailand.

How much training did you get before getting into the competition?

The fun fact is that you can never be fully prepared but you have to believe in yourself more than you can handle anything that comes your way. I had series of training from building myself physically and mentally to building character, personality, stage presence, walk and speech. All these plus grace contributed to my success today.

At the competition in Thailand, did you feel intimidated at any point?

Not at all! Of course, there were moments of self doubts but I was able to turn that moment into strength. I didn’t see them as intimidation; rather, as an opportunity to be better.

Competing with mostly white men, did you get any form of discrimination?

Honestly, I thought I would get that but the contestants were all amazing. I experienced true friendship, brotherhood and connections. I really enjoyed every bit of the competition.

Many Nigerians say you had the confidence that you could win. Is this true? What gave you that confidence?

I resonate deeply with a quote that says, ‘You don’t have to be great to start, but start to be great’. I always remind myself that I’m born for greatness and I can achieve anything if I believe in myself. That’s my biggest motivation.

Is it true that for you to qualify for any male pageant, you must be able to do at least 200 push ups , have six packs Abbs?

Yes, just kidding! A few consistent push ups are okay but it’s advisable to have a low body fat percentage. Even without the abs, you can still look great and perform fully.

You are obviously a model. What was your parents’ reaction when you told them that, added to your engineering studies, you want to model?

Like every African parents, my parents wanted me to focus on one thing first, which is my studies. However, seeing my dedication, passion and my multitasking abilities, they supported and encouraged me all the way.

Tell us about your childhood. Have you always wanted to be famous or you are among the shy fine guys in school…

I grew up from a loving, hardworking and entrepreneurial family. This shaped me to be hardworking, humble, resourceful and resilient. I’ve always seen myself as great person. With these qualities, I believe greatness would follow and it did.

What pet project are you working on to better the society?

I vow to continue be a beacon of hope to others, inspiring, empowering and helping them unlock their full potential. I’m working on a couple of projects. I will give more details about them soon.

Which other career do you have passion for? Acting, movies?

I have interest in acting and movies. Also I will love to explore event hosting as well.

What is your advice to other young men, looking up to you?

I urge them to prioritize substance over speed. Focus on building strong character, integrity, and empathy. Invest in meaningful relationships, education, and personal growth. Don’t rush through life; slow down, reflect, and evaluate your progress. Remember, a life of purpose and fulfillment is built on a foundation of values, not just achievements.

Everyday in Nigeria, young men and women fall deeper into drug abuse, fraud and violence, even prostitution. What would be your advice and best campaign to help those around you?

For me, I believe education and awareness are key. We must also address the root causes of drug abuse, fraud, prostitution such as poverty and mental health. As individuals, we can help each other to make a difference by supporting those affected and promoting healthy lifestyle choices.

For the sake of those who would love to know, tell us a little about yourself.

I am Nwajagu Chinemerem Samuel, Mr International 2024. I’m a graduate of Mechanical Engineering from the University of PortHarcourt and I’m from Anambra State.

