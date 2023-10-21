Mr Ibu’s Wife Replies Actors Guild, Says You Didn’t Provide Support For My Husband

The wife of ailing Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu, Stella Maris Okafor has called out the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), for lying about providing support to her husband even before his medical condition.

This is coming hours after the AGN addressed the allegations of abandonment and lack of structure to support their colleagues.

Debunking their alleged support, Mr Ibu’s wife in a video shared by social media critic, VeryDarkMan said the comment made by the Actors Guild was only to save their faces as it is completely untrue.