Mr Ibu’s Wife Replies Actors Guild, Says You Didn’t Provide Support For My Husband

The wife of ailing Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu, Stella Maris Okafor has called out the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), for lying about providing support to her husband even before his medical condition.

This is coming hours after the AGN addressed the allegations of abandonment and lack of structure to support their colleagues.

Debunking their alleged support, Mr Ibu’s wife in a video shared by social media critic, VeryDarkMan said the comment made by the Actors Guild was only to save their faces as it is completely untrue.

She disclosed that she had neither gotten support from the union prior to her husband’s health challenge and all efforts to reach the Actors Guild proved abortive.

READ ALSO:

She said, “I am not happy at all. AGN came to be talking about what they did not do. Why would they come out to say they’ve been supporting my husband from the start when they did not do anything? I called Emeka Rollers, he didn’t answer; I texted, and he read the message and did not reply.”

Backing Mrs Stella’s claim, VeryDarkMan insisted that the guild lacked structure as he initially argued; hence, the reason for the attack on his personality from Nollywood stars over his statement.

Watch the video below:

