Mr Ibu’s Wife Reacts To VeryDarkMan Allegation Over Money Donated For Husband’s Health

The wife of Nollywood actor, John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu, Stella Maris has reacted to the allegation made by social media critic, VeryDarkMan that she wants to use the money donated for his husband’s health condition for his personal gains.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that VeryDarkman accused Mr Ibu’s wife of wanting to use the money donated by compassionate Nigerians worth N40 million for her husband’s leg surgery to buy the latest iPhone and undergo Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery.

Reacting swiftly to VeryDarkMan allegations, Stella outrightly denied everything, describing his accusations as baseless, insensitive, and untrue.

She, however, accused her stepson and Jasmine of planning to move to the UK as a couple with the donation money.

Speaking further, she posed a rhetorical question to the socialite, asking if he thinks she’s so insensitive to be thinking of buying an iPhone and doing BBL when her husband, whom she had lived 16 years with, lies in bed sick.

She claimed her only offense was asking Jasmine for an account statement, to know how much was coming in and going out of the account, but Jasmine lied to her about everything, and that was when she started noticing some suspicious moves of her stepson and Jasmine planning to move to UK as a couple.

Narrating her side of the story, Mr Ibu’s wife, however, warned Verydarkman to refrain from tarnishing her name, stressing that this is the last time she’ll be speaking on this because her ailing husband needs more attention than ever.

See her post below: