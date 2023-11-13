Mr Ibu’s Wife Denies Using Husband’s Donations

The wife of renowned Nollywood actor, John Ikechukwu Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu, Stella Maris Okafor has denied the allegation of planning to divert her husband’s donations for personal use as she called out her allegedly adopted daughter, Jasmine in an attempt to ruin her marriage over donations received.

New Telegraph reports that the ongoing dispute between Jasmine, and Mr Ibu’s wife, according to Gistlover is regarding the donations received for the actor’s health.

The blogger alleged that Mr Ibu’s wife aims to control the donation funds to support her extravagant lifestyle, with her desire to acquire an iPhone 15 and new cars.

There was also a claim that she accessed N1 million from the donations through her account.

In response to the allegations, Stella Maris, describes the claims as untrue and hurtful, thereby accusing Jasmine of trying to single her out from her marriage. She also declared her intention to confront Jasmine’s excessive involvement in her family affairs and related matters.

She said, “Hello, wonderful Nigerians, friends, and well wishes from all over the world. I want to use this medium to appreciate everyone who has contributed to the well-being of my husband.

‘He is responding well to treatment and we believe we shall overcome this health challenge to the glory of God.

“Recently, there have been some malicious lies being peddled against me on social media as masterminded by Jasmine Chioma Okeke who wants to make me an outsider in my own home but God forbid.

“I will address my family affairs and other related matters when the time is right. For now, my husband’s health is most important”.