Mr Ibu’s Wife Allegedly Arrest Step Son, Jasmine Over N300m Donation Theft

Famous Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu’s wife, Stella Maris has allegedly arrested his stepson and Mr Ibu’s adopted daughter, Jasmine.

New Telegraph gathered that their arrest is connected to the public donation made for Mr Ibu’s leg surgery as Stella accused the duo of trying to sabotage her marriage.

It would be recalled that a lot of controversies and family drama have continued to surface online as Stella and Mr Ibu’s adopted daughter fight for properties as well as the money donated by compassionate Nigerians.

However, in a recent development, Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala alleged that Jasmine and Mr Ibu’s sons have been detained at Alagbon Police Station following their arrest.

Stella Ogala claimed that Mr Ibu’s wife ordered their arrest, accusing Jasmine of transferring N300 million from the donation money received from the actor’s account. According to reports, Stella Maris allegedly planned to use the funds contributed to her husband’s treatment to purchase a new smartphone and a house for herself. Meanwhile, investigations indicate that the contributed amount was not up to 300 million. She said, “Jasmine and Ibu’s sons were arrested at Alagbon Police Station. They are detained there. “Ibu’s wife alleged that Jasmine moved 300 million out of the account Ibu’s wife allegedly wanted them to buy her new house from the money contributed so far for Ibu’s treatments. “That’s why she arrested Jasmine. But investigation states that the money contributed isn’t even up to 300 million”.