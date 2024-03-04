Mr Ibu’s Last Message To Paul Okoye Hours Before His Demise

A viral video which captured one of the last moments of late Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, before his tragic demise on Saturday has surfaced on scial media.

New Telegraph recalls that Mr Ibu died of cardiac arrest at the age of 62 on Saturday, March 2.

In the video, the late actor could be seen on his hospital bed showing gratitude to Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy of P-Square, a few hours before he passed on.

READ ALSO:

In the video clip, late Mr Ibu could be seen cracking a joke while praying that Paul Okoye would make heaven and thanked him for everything he had done to help him get back on his feet.

He also noted that everything happens in God’s time, adding that “when the time comes, it has come.”

He said, “Rudeboy, I don’t know where to begin. But everything happens exactly on God’s own time. When the time comes, it has come.

“Rudeboy, if you don’t make heaven, call me nama (meat). You will go to heaven and we will sit in the presence of the angels and eat together.

“What people will be talking about today would be, ‘How come? But Ibu and P-Square, they are not the same parents.’ But I tell you, parents don come.”