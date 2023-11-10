Mr Ibu’s Health: Evang Ebuka Breaks Silence Over Alleged Fake Miracle

The founder of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach Church, Evangelist Ebuka Obi has reacted to news making rounds that he planned a staged miracle with ailing Nollywood actor, John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu.

New Telegraph recalls that a traditionalist had come out to claim that Mr Ibu had fooled the public by staging a phoney miraculous act at Ebuka Obi’s church.

The traditionalist, however, expresses his happiness over Mr Ibu’s leg amputation, attributing it to the fallout from the dishonest act he had committed.

Reacting to the allegations, Evangelist Ebuka Obi addressed his congregation, describing the allegations as untrue.

He asserts that, in contrast to reports that he invited Mr Ibu to his church, the actor came to his church on his own.

The evangelist claimed that he didn’t know Mr Ibu, because he doesn’t even watch film, adding that he was unaware of Ibu’s celebrity status until someone pointed out to him the actor’s attendance at the church.

Speaking about the purportedly staged miracle, Ebuka Obi debunked such claims, stating that the actor did not testify on the altar of Zion Ministry and that Ibu never even asked for his prayers for healing.

He added that Mr Ibu’s only grievance was one of financial inadequacy and that in response, he showed kindness by offering him some cash.

Criticizing the innumerable false narratives that people had created about him in order to gather opinions, he likened his circumstances to those of the late clergyman T.B. Joshua.