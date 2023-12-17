Mr Ibu’s Family Debunks Second Leg Amputation

The family of Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has debunked reports that his second leg has been amputated and he is in critical condition.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Mr Ibu had a second amputation on the same leg, and there is a significant decline in his health, including the instability of speaking properly.

However, rumours have been flying around on the internet that Mr Ibu’s second leg has been amputated and his health is at risk.

Reacting to the rumours, Valentine Okafor, the family of Mr Ibu released a statement on Saturday evening, debunking all reports that the thespian is battling with diabetes and was amputated on both legs.

According to the statement, the veteran actor is battling with blood clotting in his legs and other health challenges posing a risk to his life.

The family added that Mr Ibu was tagged ‘Not Fit to Fly’ and is currently being treated in one of the biggest and best hospitals in Nigeria.

The statement read, “We wish to express our sincere gratitude to well-meaning Nigerians and the general public for your immense contributions, physically, spiritually and most above all financially, on getting our daddy Mr John Okafor (Mr Ibu) back on his feet again.

“We wish to correct some misconceptions making rounds on social media concerning the current state of our father’s health.

“First we would like to state that our daddy wasn’t amputated on both legs but only one. The first amputation didn’t completely correct his health predicament so the doctors had to go ahead to amputate the same leg further to ensure we didn’t lose him.

“Daddy’s cause of sickness is also not diabetes but he’s had constant clotting of the blood in his leg ( diseased blood vessels) and other health challenges posing risk to his life, therefore the need for the amputation.

“Lastly, the only reason why the family has not flown him out of the country to date is cause the doctors have tagged him “Not Fit to Fly”. This tag has made it extremely impossible to get him out of the country for advanced treatment as no airline will fly him.

“Daddy is currently admitted at one of the biggest and best hospitals we’ve got in Nigeria as of today and the hospital has availed him a pool of very astute professionals.

“As Daddy is recuperating we urge his friends, colleagues, fans and Nigerians at large to keep him in their prayers and peddle down on unconfirmed reports concerning our dad’s health.

“Thank you Nigerians you all have been very supportive this period. God bless you all.”