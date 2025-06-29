Mr Ibu’s Family Celebrate His One Year Remembrance

The family of late Nollywood icon, John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu, on Sunday, paid a heartfelt tribute to him, one year after he was laid to rest.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the legendary actor passed away on March 2, 2024, after a prolonged battle with health complications.

Taking to her Instagram page, his wife, Stella Maris, alongside their children, reflected on the void his passing has left and the legacy he continues to inspire in the hearts of many.

It would be recalled that the death of Mr Ibu sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry, with colleagues and fans mourning the loss of a comic legend.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Stella Maris and the children gathered to remember him one year after his interment.

She wrote, “One year you were laid to rest, we miss you so much, continue to rest in peace, Amen ”

Reactions

bensonokonkwo_official_ said: “Continue to rest in peace, legendary actor Ibu ”

crazy_christabelle remarked: “No be this woman when Dey jaiye on TikTok be this?”

black_extrovert wrote: “The wife uses the opportunity dey trend. May we avoid bad wive?s”

darlington_mj stated: “Legend. Rest in peace. Amen. God bless their family ❤️”

deejaya_1 said: “Women always play the victim card, rest onthe legend ibu”

