Mr Ibu’s Daughter, Jasmine Spills More On Marriage Crisis

The adopted daughter of late Nollywood actor, John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu, Jasmine Okafor has spilled more information on why she left her marriage.

New Telegraph recalls that Jasmine tied the knot with her American husband in a beautiful court event in September 2022.

However, within the Ninth month of marriage, the young actress announced her separation from her partner.

Speaking in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Jasmine revealed that her husband had undergone a vasectomy without informing her.

Speaking further disclosed that the deception was a deal-breaker for her since she believed she was too young to be unable to have children.

She added that she would have been staying with her husband had he not come clean to her, stressing that she would have assumed responsibility for the issue.