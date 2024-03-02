Mr Ibu’s Daughter, Jasmine Finally Opens Up On Marriage Crisis

The abducted daughter of veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu, Jasmine Okafor, has opened up on her marriage crisis with her ex-husband.

Jasmine who opened up on his marital crisis while speaking in an exclusive interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo disclosed that her husband lied to her that he was 38 but she discovered on their wedding day that he lied and was actually 51, hence her reason for calling off their wedding.

New Telegraph recalls that the man had reportedly flown from the US to Gambia to see her two months after talking on TikTok and proposed four days after their physical meeting.

The couple tied the knot in February, however, nine months after their wedding, Jasmine announced that their marriage had come to an end.

She said, “This was the best nine months of my life! I have no regrets whatsoever! I just won’t settle for asking you about this severally before we start! Finding out today from your mum really broke me!

“A foundation built upon a tiny lie won’t stand! I love how you loved me! But hate how you never mentioned your divorce or kids to me! Moving on, I don’t think I want anybody else! Just gonna love you from a distance.”

