Mr Ibu’s Adopted Daughter Reacts To Alleged N55m Theft

Following the news report making rounds, the adopted daughter of veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, Jasmine Okekeagwu has reacted to reports of being arrested for alleged N55 million theft.

New Telegraph had on Thursday night reported that the Nigerian Police Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCID) in Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos State, announced the arrest of Mr Ibu’s son, Oyeabuchi Daniel Okafor and Jasmine.

Jasmine’s arrest, according to the police statement was based on the charges of conspiring and defrauding Mr. Ibu, of the sum of N55 million.

The FCID revealed that it had acted upon a petition submitted by Diamond Waves Law on behalf of the actor’s wife, Stella Maris Chinyere Okafor.

The petition alleged that two sons of Mr. Ibu, in collaboration with his adopted daughter, Jasmine, conspired to defraud their father. Reacting to the news, Jasmine took to the comment section of an Instagram blogger, Instablog who posted her arrests via their page, as she laughed sarcastically over the report, stating that the police were wrong with the amount being published online. She wrote, “Wrong figures it was actually 1 billion ooh! Unna mind go touch ground. Responding live from kiri kiri.”