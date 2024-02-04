Mr Ibu’s Adopted Daughter Opens Up On Relationship With Actor

The adopted daughter of veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, Jasmine Okafor has opened up on her relationship with the actor.

New Telegraph recalls that Jasmine and Mr Ibu’s son, Daniel Onyeabuchi, were arrested in Lagos for allegedly defrauding the actor of N55 million.

Speaking on the allegation in a chat with newsmen, Jasmine disclosed how she met the Mr Ibu, who is now a father figure to her.

She revealed that the thespian actor was a close friend of her late father, adding that after her father’s death, Mr Ibu began to play a father role in her life.

Jasmine also claimed that in 2020, Mr Ibu was requesting money from her due to his ill health and when she called his wife, she discovered that he had left home for two years.

Jasmine said, “I said I wasn’t going to talk about this issue until Mr Ibu gets back on his feet and to God be the glory he has been discharged and recuperating.

“A lot has happened and I will like to shed more light on how I got involved and how things got to this point.

“My dad died so many years ago, he was a Nigerian army and a good friend to Mr Ibu, who is now a father figure in my life.

“After my dad’s death, Mr Ibu has been playing a father figure role in my life. In 2018, I left the country to look for greener pastures, and from there I relocated to Cyprus where I was studying law.

“In 2020, Mr Ibu started requesting financial assistance from me on chat and I was surprised because he was doing well and almost at the peak of his career before I left.

“He now opened up to me that he was sick and was in Abuja, while his wife was in Lagos I requested to call her and she told me that Mr Ibu had left the house for over two years.

“I didn’t want to speak but things have gotten to a point that I have to speak up my truth”.