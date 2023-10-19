Mr. Ibu Publicly Pleads For Financial Assistance Over Health Issue

Veteran Nollywood actor, John Ikechukwu Okafor popularly known as Mr. Ibu has taken to social media to urge Nigerians to help him financially and put him in prayers as he battles illness.

It would be recalled that few weeks ago, the wife of Mr. Ibu, Stella Maris shared a disturbing video in which she was crying while singing a praise and worship song.

Few weeks after the video was shared by Mr. Ibu’s wife, a video of the veteran has been shared online where he was hospitalized.

According to him, he is battling an illness where he risks losing his leg. He asked the public to pray for him and also help him financially in order to undergo treatment.