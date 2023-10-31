Mr Ibu Gives Update On His Health After 5 Successful Surgeries

Ace Nollywood actor known for his comic act in the Nigerian movie industry, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu has given updates regarding his health after undergoing 5 successful surgeries.

Penning down his gratitude to his fans and supporters in a lengthy post via his official Instagram page, Mr Ibu said he is still healing in the intensive care unit and is waiting to stabilize before travelling overseas to have more sophisticated treatment.

The actor thanked the public for their donations and said he was depending on their prayers and steadfast support.

Mr Ibu wrote; “We want to thank God and most especially the General public for their support, encouragement, and prayers during this trying period for our dad.

“We called on Good Nigerians and we are very grateful for the response in every aspect most especially the donations, it came in very timely and very helpful.

“So far Daddy has gone through 5 successful surgeries, and he is still recovering in the ICU. Daddy is immensely grateful and we are thankful to the general public during this phase of our lives.

“We appreciate all the donations made to this account, and as soon as Daddy is better he will personally acknowledge all donations respectively!

“We are still counting on all your prayers and unwavering support as we pray he gets stabilized quickly to enable us to fly him abroad for further advanced treatment… The John Okafor family is grateful to all Nigerians”.

