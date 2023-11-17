Mr Ibu Denies Sleeping With Adopted Daughter, Jasmine

Ace Nollywood actor, Mr John Okafor better known as Mr Ibu has broken his silence on the allegations of sleeping with his adopted daughter, Jasmine.

Following the money donated for Mr Ibu’s health treatment, a lot of controversies have been speculating rounds on the internet between his wife, Stella Maris and his adopted daughter, Jasmine as they continue to fight each other on social media.

Amid their social media dragging, a leaked audio recording of Mr Ibu confirming he had allegedly slept with his adopted daughter but decided to halt the relationship after seeing Jasmine in a romantic affair with his son broke the internet on Wednesday, November 15.

This leaked audio was shared by a popular blogger, Tosin Silverdam via his Instagram page.

In a new development, another audio recording was shared online which captures Mr Ibu and his daughter, Jasmine discussing the trending rumours of his alleged infidelity with her.

Mr Ibu questioned the possibility of him sleeping with his own daughter. He bemoaned the extent to which the people of the world could go to spread rumours.

Jasmine on her own side also wondered where such allegations emanated from as she narrated the viral news she was seeing online.

The actor concluded that he wasn’t surprised about the gossip, because it’s not new to being a subject of gossip but God is still keeping him.

