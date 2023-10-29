Mr Ibu Advised To Cut Off His Two Toes – Ex-Manager

Nigerian actor known for his comic act in English movies, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has reportedly received medical advice to undergo a surgical procedure involving the amputation of his two toes due to complications resulting from diabetes.

Mr Ibu’s close associate and former manager, Chocho made the disclosure on Saturday amid persistent rumours of the actor’s death circulating online for the past two months.

Speaking on his health conditions, Chocho took to his social media page to address the situation and put an end to the erroneous report about his alleged death.

He emphasized that the actor is still very much alive and has decided to undergo the advised surgical procedure to address his ongoing health concerns.

According to him, the decision to amputate the two toes was made after consultations with medical professionals who determined that these toes had been severely affected by diabetes and were at risk of further deterioration.

Amid the baseless online speculations that Mr. Ibu might lose an entire leg, the doctors have recommended a focused and targeted approach to preserve his overall health.

Chocho wrote: “He has been dying online for about two months now. I don’t know where they are getting the news from because online he is already dead but offline he is still alive.

“He is having another operation either today or tomorrow morning. I was his former manager but we are still very close. Online he is dead already but he is very much alive in reality.”

“He has had some complications based on his health but this time he is battling with diabetes. “Contrary to reports online that they want to cut off his leg, the doctors advised him to cut off two toes because they have been affected by the illness because they were getting rotten,” he added.