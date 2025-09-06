Mr Eazi, Temi Otedola’s High-Fashion Wedding Sets Social Media Abuzz

The Nigerian entertainment world is buzzing with excitement as Afrobeats singer Oluwatosin Ajibade better known as Mr Eazi and actress Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, tied the knot in a dazzling high-fashion wedding.

The much-anticipated wedding, which has dominated social media conversations, showcased the couple’s unique style and elegance. The couples celebrated their wedding showcasing so much luxury and privacy, from Iceland to monaco to dubai.

Clips and photos from the event quickly went viral, with fans and fellow celebrities flooding social media to celebrate the union. Many described the ceremony as a perfect blend of love, luxury, and culture, with some calling it the “wedding of the year.” While some called it “the $14m fairytale wedding”

It is said to have been Ranked top in vogue as the best wedding so far this year, from their clothings, shoes, hair, bags.

For months, fans had eagerly anticipated details of the ceremony after the couple’s engagement, and the glamorous wedding did not disappoint.

With hashtags like #MrEaziTemiWedding and #HighFashionLove trending online, the event has become one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of 2025, solidifying the couple’s status as one of Nigeria’s most stylish power pairs.

See a few pictures :