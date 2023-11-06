Mr Eazi Speaks On Marrying Femi Otedola’s Daughter, Temi

Famous singer and entrepreneur, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, aka Mr Eazi, has confirmed his marriage to actress and fashion blogger, Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire and philanthropist Femi Otedola.

Neww Telegraph recalls that Mr Eazi proposed to Temi in April 2022.

However, there have been reports speculating online that the duo secretly got married this year.

In a new update on his social media page, Mr Eazi has now confirmed that he is married to Temi Otedola.

Taking to his X page, in a birthday message, Mr Eazi shared photo of himself and Chief Femi Otedola, describing the billionaire businessman as “Father Inlaw.”

Sharing a picture of himself and Femi Otedola via X, Mr Eazi wrote: “I only wear white when I’m with the Father Inlaw! Happy Birthday, Sir @realFemiOtedola.”