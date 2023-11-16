Mr Eazi Reveals His ‘Love Language’

Famous Nigerian singer and entrepreneur, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, better known as Mr Eazi has opened up on how his childhood played a role in his love language.

According to Eazi, receiving credit alerts is the major love language that he comprehends while growing up.

The music star made this revelation while speaking in a recent interview with famous radio presenter, Osi Suave on The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos.

READ ALSO:

Speaking on his love experience, Mr Eazi said he used to mistake being “financially present” with “physical presence” because his dad was responsible despite not being a present parent due to the nature of his job.

He further disclosed that his childhood experience influenced his love language to be credit alert.

“My love language is credit alert. But learning someone else’s love language; learning communication, how to apologise and how to take those next steps in a relationship; could be getting engaged, new house, or getting married. That’s what described the last five years of my relationship.”

Watch the video below: