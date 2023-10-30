Mr Eazi Reacts As Journalist Places His Net Worth At $5m

Popular singer, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, better known by his stage name Mr Eazi, has reacted after a journalist placed his net worth at $5 million.

A Twitter journalist known as Zoba The Great has taken to his X page to allege that Mr Eazi is currently worth a whopping 5 million dollars.

He further alleged that Mr Eazi held a low-key wedding with Temi Otedola.

The tweet read: “Mr Eazi’s net worth is around $ 5 million dollars. He just quietly married Otedola’s daughter. We do not even know. Na because of his new song wey he releases and the wife uses style announce am, na how we take to know.

But you wey no get up to 2 million home and abroad, you want to host one in-town wedding with your wife who is still a second-year student who doesn’t have money for departmental dues.”

“Clap for yourself.”

Reacting to this, Mr Eazi refuted the net worth he stated, describing it as ‘disrespectful’ and threatened to sue him for defamation.

“The Evil Genius’ Net worth is not $5m that’s erroneously disrespectful! please correct yourself before I sue you for defamation!!,”