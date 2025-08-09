Mr Eazi Marries Temi Otedola In Private Iceland Wedding

Nigerian singer Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, and actress Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, have tied the knot in a private ceremony in Iceland.

According to reports, the wedding took place at the Hallgrímskirkja Church in Reykjavík, which was adorned with flowers and closed to the public for the event.

Temi, one of three daughters of the oil magnate, reportedly exchanged vows with the Skin Tight crooner in the presence of close family members and friends.

Amid the celebrations, Nigerian comedian and actor, Samuel Perry popularly known as Broda Shaggi shared clips on his Instagram Story showing moments with Mr Eazi and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, in Iceland.

Also spotted were the bride’s sister, Florence “DJ Cuppy” Otedola, and her mother.

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola announced their engagement in April 2022, when the actress posted a 38-second video of the proposal on Instagram.

The couple had previously hinted at plans for a private wedding.