Mr Eazi Lay Mother To Rest In Ogun

Share

Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade, better known as Mr. Eazi has taken to his social media page to mourn the passing of his mother, Ifeoma Edith Ajibade, with a funeral attended by numerous notable figures, family, friends and industry colleagues.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the singer announced the passing of his mother via his Instagram page on March 6, sharing a heartfelt tribute.

He wrote, “Thank you, Mummy, For your strength, your sacrifices, your unwavering faith. For raising us with love, discipline, and devotion to God. For teaching me confidence, entrepreneurship, forgiveness, and family.

“You were my greatest protector, my toughest critic, and truest Fan. You were not perfect, but you were perfect to me. Your legacy lives on. Rest well lfeoma Edith Ajibade.”

However, among the prominent entertainment figures and dignitaries at the event were Tekno, billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, and as well as notable figures.

READ ALSO:

The burial followed an emotional service of songs, where heartfelt tributes celebrated Mrs Ajibade’s strong faith, generosity, and lasting impact.

Family and friends gathered to honor her legacy, cherishing memories of the values she embodied and the lives she touched. See the post below.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

