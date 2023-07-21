Mr Eazi Laments Over Excessive Bill At Restaurant In UK

Popular Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi has taken to his social media page to lament the exorbitant bill of N8 million given to him at a restaurant.

Taking to his Snapchat handle, Mr Eazi shared the screenshot and called on the owner of the restaurant to explain the excessive bill.

Captioning his post, he wrote, “Jason wanted dead or alive for this”.

READ ALSO:

Reaction trailing the singer’s exorbitant bill;

Janemena said: “And I’m on queue in Ogbegonogo market trying to get groceries with the last 2k in my akant

God really does has his favorites.”

Naijasinglemoms commented: “Oga ooo

Owo COS United Kingdom .”

Kennie__cruisse said: “That’s someone who works hard for his money. Allow him to complain in peace ooo.”

Chekwubeisaac‘ said: “We really didn’t need to see this Sha. You are entering road go Greece for vacation and you expect to spend N50 before? ”

nysc_diary said: “Eazi is an investor, I am guessing he felt he could have used the money for some business venture rather than eating all that .”

Kallykuhn wrote: “Small 9k…you are posting it..all these celebrities are low-key broke Ooo…”

Callmedamy added: “Person net-worth na you take chop food. I shall never be broke.”

Leaddyskincare reacted: “Someone’s POF for UK’s admission. Omo fingers no just dey equal .”

Parker_ojugo added: “You people cannot suffocate us again thank God grocery and floating berry is there to save us.”

See the post below: