Mr Eazi Debunks Viral Claims Of Welcoming First Child

Nigerian Afrobeats star Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, has dismissed circulating reports suggesting that he and his wife, Temi Otedola, have welcomed their first child.

The rumours gained momentum after a social media influencer, Kolaqhazim, posted what appeared to be an AI-generated image of Temi holding a newborn on X.

The post claimed the couple had welcomed a baby girl, sparking excitement among fans and attracting a flood of congratulatory messages online.

Reacting to the speculation, Mr Eazi shut down the claim with humour. In a brief but pointed response, the singer questioned the authenticity of the report, asking if his wife was even aware of the supposed birth.

His comment quickly went viral, effectively dispelling the rumour.

Neither Mr Eazi nor Temi Otedola has made any official announcement regarding a pregnancy or childbirth. As of now, there is no confirmation from the couple to support the claims spreading on social media.

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, tied the knot last year in a series of high-profile ceremonies held in Monaco, Dubai, and Iceland.

Since their marriage, the couple has remained largely private about their personal lives, occasionally sharing light-hearted moments with fans online.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing influence of AI-generated content and the speed at which unverified information can spread across social media platforms.