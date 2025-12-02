Temi Otedola Ajibade, fashion enthusiast and wife of Nigerian singer Mr Eazi, has expressed her views on her husband’s interactions with his ex-girlfriends, emphasising that she has no issue with him being friendly with them as long as boundaries are respected.

Speaking on the show, How Far, Temi Ajibade drew a clear line between being polite and overstepping, stating that simple gestures like birthday wishes are acceptable, but monitoring social media or liking pictures is where she feels uncomfortable.

“You can be nice to the person, like wish them a nice, happy birthday text, but when you start liking their pictures online, monitoring their status, or uploads, that’s being too extra.

“I’ll have no personal issue with my husband if he is friendly with his exes, especially when the break-up wasn’t messy,” Temi said. Recall that they both recently tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony.

Their wedding was a lavish affair, with multiple ceremonies held in Monaco, Dubai, and Iceland.

Temi, who is the daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, has spoken about her decision to take her husband’s surname, saying it was a personal choice and felt natural to her.

She also emphasised the importance of respecting other women’s decisions regarding their own names.