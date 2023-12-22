Mr Eazi: Biography, Net Worth, Age (2023)

Mr Eazi, whose real name is Oluwatosin Ajibade, born in 1991, has become a global sensation with his infectious music. His journey began on the streets of Port Harcourt, but his impact has transcended borders, reshaping the Afrobeat genre for a worldwide audience.

What sets Mr Eazi apart is not just his music but the creation of a vibrant community that resonates with his Banku genre (a mixture of Ghanaian highlife and Nigerian rhythm). This distinctive sound has become more than just a musical turn. It’s a movement that has connected music lovers and artists.

Biography- Early Life

Mr Eazi, at a young age, briefly participated in the school choir, and his musical tastes were shaped. At 16, seeking further education, Mr Eazi relocated to Ghana, enrolling in the mechanical engineering program at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). It was during this academic phase that he began recording music and founded Swagger Entertainment, an enterprise that organised events on the KNUST campus.

From an early age, Mr Eazi has explored ventures ranging from e-commerce to working briefly for Schlumberger. He dabbled in soft drinks import, gold mining, and food distribution, undertaking about six startups.

Venturing into diverse business pursuits seemed innate because the musician was immersed in an entrepreneurial atmosphere. His father was a pilot, while his mother ran a small business.

Fast forward to June 7, 2022, Mr Eazi marked a significant achievement with his graduation from Harvard University in the USA. Building on this academic milestone, he created a buzz on July 19 by revealing the release date of his decade-in-the-making debut solo album, finally hitting the airwaves on October 27, 2023.

Musical Journey

His breakthrough came in 2015 with the release of “Bankulize,” a single that showcased his fusion of highlife, Ghanaian Bounce, and Banku music. This distinctive sound garnered global attention, propelling him into the international spotlight.

International Recognition

In 2016, Mr Eazi gained global recognition with the release of “Life Is Eazi, Vol. 1 – Accra to Lagos.” Collaborations with artists like Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Major Lazer solidified his position on the global stage.

Entrepreneurship

Beyond his musical prowess, Mr Eazi is a visionary entrepreneur. The founder of emPawa Africa, a platform dedicated to unearthing and nurturing young African talents, has contributed to the industry and played a crucial role in the success of artists like Joeboy and J.Derobie.

About five years ago, Mr Eazi took on an ambassadorial role for Betpawa. While Betpawa may not be at the level of local heavyweights, Bet9ja and Betking, which have consistently been among the leading betting sites in Nigeria, they are still a pretty big brand in the country.

Rumours have circulated suggesting that Mr Eazi might own Betpawa, which has branches in several African countries. However, Mr Eazi has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations.

Mr Eazi’s Net Worth

Regarding finance, Mr Eazi’s net worth is unknown as he leads a private life. While it has been rumoured that he stands out with a staggering net worth of $1 billion, some other report suggests that he is worth $5 million. His financial success is not solely attributed to his music but also his entrepreneurial ventures. (These figures are speculative and may not be accurate).

Navigating the constantly changing terrain of the music industry, MR EAZI has showcased a remarkable knack for staying ahead of the trends. From the days of CDs to the present era dominated by streaming platforms, he has consistently maintained a strong presence.

Chart-toppers like “Leg Over” have garnered millions of streams on widely used platforms like Spotify and YouTube.

Apart from his involvement in music, Mr Eazi’s lifestyle reflects his financial achievements. His penchant for luxury is apparent in the cars he drives, his homes, and his fashion choices.

Marriage

In April 2022, Mr Eazi proposed to Temi and later, in 2023, he publicly confirmed his marriage to the daughter of billionaire and philanthropist Femi Otedola. Responding to accusations of keeping it all under wraps, the singer pointed out that the music video for his song ‘Legalise’ conveyed the entire narrative, emphasising that their outfits weren’t merely costumes.