MPR: Moderation As CBN’s Key Move To Secure Reform Gains

The decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to lower the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 50 basis points from 27 per cent to 26.5 per cent at its meeting last week is part of the apex bank’s strategy to ensure that the gains of the reform measures it introduced in September are sustained, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Prior to the February meeting of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) last week, analysts held divergent views about what was likely to be the outcome of the gathering.

While some economists polled by Bloomberg predicted that a stronger naira, moderating inflation and rising foreign exchange reserves would give the apex bank the confidence to announce its largest interest-rate cut since 2020 to boost economic growth, many financial experts cited concerns about liquidity risk as their reason for expecting the CBN to leave rates unchanged.

Pre-MPC predictions

According to Bloomberg, a senior economist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Andrew Matheny, said he was expecting the regulator to reduce the MPR by 100 basis-points.

He noted that yields at the CBN’s Open Market Operations — bill auctions to local lenders and foreign portfolio investors had fallen by about 150 basis points in recent months, a development, that, he said, usually leads members of the MPC to vote for making a rate cut of a similar magnitude.

However, analysts who predicted that the CBN would hold rates steady equally gave strong reasons for holding that position. For instance, on why they expected the MPC to hold rates constant, analysts at CardinalStone Research, stated: “On one side, inflation is moderating and short-term rates are converging around 22.0 per cent, which is about 500 bps lower than the MPR of 27.0 per cent.

On the flipside, the recent body language of the CBN shows low tolerance for liquidity after the governor stated at the National Economic Conference that the liquidity overhang is a major risk to the stability achieved through recent policy reforms.

“So far this year, the CBN has net-issued N10.9 tn through Open Market Operations (OMO) and has left the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate attractive for banks to deposit with the CBN in a bid to avoid liquidity stoking renewed inflationary pressure.

The CBN is also concerned about election-related liquidity, which is expected to become more pronounced in the second half of the year.

Furthermore, of the total expected liquidity of N44.2 trillion in 2026, over 75.0 per cent is expected in the first half of 2026. “As such, we perceive that the CBN may be inclined towards holding the policy rate constant to signal its concern about liquidity risk while making an adjustment to the asymmetric corridor to align the SDF rate to OMO yields with a view to guarding the attractiveness of OMO and securing banks’ presence as key counterparties to investing FPIs.

We see a 60.0 per cent probability of this view panning out and a 40.0 per cent probability of an indicative 50-100 bps rate cut.”

MPC’s decision

As it is already well known, at the end of the MPC’s meeting last Tuesday, the Committee voted to reduce the MPR by 50 basis points to 26.5 per cent while keeping other key parameters, such as the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and Liquidity Ratio (LR) unchanged.

Specifically, the Committee retained the Standing Facilities Corridor around the MPR at +50/-450 basis points; retained the CRR for Deposit Money Banks at 45.00 per cent, 16.00 per cent for Merchant Banks and 75.00 per cent for non-TSA public sector deposits. It subsequently outlined the reasons behind the decision in the traditional communique issued at the end of such meetings.

Communique

The communiqué stated: “In reaching this policy decision, the Committee took into account the sustained deceleration in year‑on‑year headline inflation in January 2026, marking the eleventh consecutive month of decline.

“This downward trajectory in inflation was driven mainly by the continued effects of the contractionary monetary policy, stability in the foreign exchange market, robust capital inflows, and improvement in the balance of payments.

The momentum was further reinforced by relative stability in the prices of petro- leum products and improved food supply conditions, especially staples. These outcomes have indicated that prior tightening has continued to anchor expectations.

“The MPC particularly noted the remarkable performance of Nigeria’s external sector, evidenced by the robust accretion to foreign exchange reserves, supported by higher export earnings and increased remittance inflows. This has contributed to greater stability in the foreign exchange market and bolstered investor confidence.

“Members also welcomed the newly issued Presidential Executive Order 09 which redirects oil and gas revenues into the Federation Account. The Committee acknowledged the potential impact of this Order in improving fiscal revenue and accretion to reserves.

“Given these improved macroeconomic conditions, the Committee believed that a moderate easing was consistent with the prevailing inflation dynamics.” Interestingly, the Committee’s decision has been widely welcomed by stakeholders.

Edun’s statement

In fact, in a statement he issued

shortly after the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, announced the MPC’s decision, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, said the MPR cut signals growing confidence in economic stabilization, adding that the decision also underscores strong coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities as the country shifts from economic stabilisation to consolidation.

He also said the rate cut lowered borrowing costs for the government and provides fiscal space to accelerate investments in infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and social services. The Finance Minister further said: “For businesses, it (MPC decision) improves access to credit, supports private sector investment, and strengthens job creation in the real economy.

“Importantly, the decision rein- forces investor confidence and signals that President Bola Tinubu’s reform programme is delivering results. “The Administration remains committed to disciplined fiscal management, structural reforms and close collaboration with the Central Bank to drive growth, stability and improved livelihoods for all Nigerians.”

Analysts’ reactions

Also commenting on the MPC’s decision, analysts Cowry Asset Man- agement Ltd said: “The 50bps rate re- duction signals a cautious shift toward policy normalisation within a stillrestrictive monetary stance, rather than a full switch into monetary eas- ing cycle.

Real interest rates remain elevated at about 11.0 per cent, underscoring the Committee’s priority of consolidating the current disinflation momentum, preserve exchange rate stability, and sustain foreign portfolio inflows. “The policy path is likely to remain evidence based with further recalibration contingent on a sustained moderation in inflationary pressures and exchange rate stability.

The MPC also signalled its confidence in the current state of affairs by announcing its next meeting for 3 months’ time rather than every two months rotation we have been used to in recent times.”

Similarly, in their reaction to the outcome of the MPC meeting, analysts at Comercio Partners said: “The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reduced the policy rate by 50 basis points, marking a deliberate recalibration of monetary policy in response to shifting macroeconomic conditions.

“This decision follows a sustained easing of inflation, a slowdown in growth, strengthened external buffers, and a less restrictive global monetary environment. “Following the inflation rebasing in 2025 to reflect current economic con- ditions, headline inflation declined to 15.10% in January 2026.

The moderation reflects the combined effects of prior monetary tightening, foreign exchange reforms, and improved food supply after the harvest season. Core inflation has also eased, lowering the risk that the recent policy rate cut will disrupt the disinflation trajectory.”

On the MPC’s decision to retain the asymmetric corridor at +50/-450 basis points around the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), as well as the Cash Reserve Ratio and liquidity ratio, the analysts said: “This indicates a calibrated easing strategy rather than a full shift to an accommodation stance, aiming to contain excess liquidity risks that could emerge from potential fiscal expansion or election-related spending, while safeguarding the gains in price stability and banking system resilience.”

“Overall, the MPC’s action reflects a controlled policy recalibration, bal- ancing the need for economic support with the continued priority of price stability, exchange rate resilience, and financial system stability,” the Comercio Partners analysts concluded.

In the same vein, the Managing Director and Chief Economist for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank, Razia Khan, said the MPC’s decision reflects not only the CBN’s concern over potential global risks and their impact on oil prices, but also the apex bank’s unwillingness to be complacent about inflation, particularly in light of the electoral cycle and fiscal risks.

“Naira stability is clearly prized, the liquidity effects of bank recapitalisation will be carefully gauged, and the easing cycle is likely to be drawn out,” Khan said.

Although the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Muda Yusuf, welcomed the MPC’s decision, which he described as growthsupportive, he warned that the move may not translate to lower borrowing costs for businesses unless structural and fiscal constraints are addressed.

Citing structural factors such as high CRR, elevated deposit costs, risk premiums, crowding-out from government borrowing and high banking system operating costs, he noted that that lending rates for businesses will remain elevated despite the lowering of the MPR.

“Unless these structural rigidities are addressed, the benefits of monetary easing may not fully translate into lower borrowing costs for manufacturers, SMEs, agriculture, and other productive sectors,” he said. The CPPE boss also stated that strengthening policy transmission should be prioritised to ensure that easing reaches the real economy.

Conclusion

Indeed, the consensus among industry watchers is that while embarking on moderate easing is the right step for the CBN to take at this time to secure the gains of its reform measures, the apex bank still has a lot of work to do to ensure that borrowing costs are reduced for SMEs, manufacturers and other productive sectors.