MPR: Lcci Worried Over Spike In Lending Rate’s Impact On GDP

Following last week’s Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) meeting that raised the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 18.5 per cent in May 2023 from 18 per cent, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has joined its counterparts in MAN, to deplore the high rate, sating it will continue to impede the growth of the economy. The Director-General of the LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, made this known to New Telegraph, in her reaction to the decision.

She explained that the chamber was worried about the rise in borrowing costs for businesses in the country amidst the alarming inflation rate. In particular, Dr. Almona emphasised that the latest figure of 22.22 percent showed that inflation had remained highly resistant. The LCCI DG added that inflation had grown from 16.82 per cent in April 2022, up by 5.4 percentage points despite a 7.0 percentage point increase in the monetary policy rate, underscoring the widely acclaimed futility of rate hikes in curbing cost-pushed inflation.

The renowned economist specifically pointed out that the chamber was worried about how manufacturers and other businesses would endure the recently approved additional and increased excise taxes on a variety of commodities as well as the high borrowing rates. Almona stated: “We anticipate that borrowing costs will continue to rise. Additionally, given the drop in the first quarter GDP, high-interest rates may increase the risk to the growth of the economy.

“We specifically voiced our worries about how manufacturers and other businesses will endure the recently approved additional and increased excise taxes on a variety of commodities as well as the high borrowing rates.” On what the CBN should do in this circumstances, the LCCI boss stressed: “While the CBN has the overarching mandate of ensuring price stability, we suggest it should do this in a manner that supports growth, especially in the face of high unemployment and rising incidence of poverty.”

Furthermore, she opined that monetary policy instruments alone appear quite in- sufficient to guarantee the desired results of low, stable, and predictable prices in the face of shocks to food and energy prices on the global scene and pass-through from exchange rate devaluation to domestic prices. Inflation diminishes purchasing power leading to inventory stockpiles, under- mines growth, and creates economic uncertainties.

“Taming it, however, should not be at the expense of the growth and survival of the most vulnerable sectors,” Almona added. Earlier, MAN too had explained its stance on the MPR and its implications to the manufacturing sector. While speaking on the position of MAN, its Director- General, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Ka- dir, stated: “The increase in MPR from 18 per cent to 18.5 percent will certainly lead to an increase in lending rates and worsen the competitiveness of the manufacturing sector.

“The Association has been clamoring for single- digit lending rates to allow manufacturers access need- ed funds to boost the performance of the sector. “This increase, like the previous ones, is evidence that the CBN is either un- perturbed about the plight of the productive sector or is unable to fathom out a more creative policy mix that would reflate the sector.” The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the CBN, in its May 2023 Meeting, again hiked the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 18.5 per cent from 18.0 per cent.

It, however, retained the asymmetric corridor at +100 and -700 basis points around the policy rate. Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and Liquidity Ratio (LR) remain at 32.5 per cent and 30 percent, accordingly. This increase is the seventh consecutive rate hike since April 2022 and the highest level since November 2002. This consistent hawkish stance by the monetary authority shows that in the last 12 months, the benchmark rate has increased from 11.5 percent to 18.5 percent.