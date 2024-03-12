MPR Hike: FBNQuest expects lull in private sector credit growth

Analysts at FBNQuest Research have said that a likely reduction in banks’ lending activities, occasioned by the recent hikes in the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) and the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), will lead to a slowdown in Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) growth. The analysts stated this in a note, which focused on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) latest data on PSCE. They noted that the apex bank’s data showed that the net domestic credit to the private sector increased sharply by 85 per cent y/y to N76.9 trillion in January 2024 and that while the three other monetary aggregates which they track also recorded double-digit growth rates y/y, “their growth was outpaced by the growth in Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE).”

The analysts further stated: “January’s PSCE growth represents the fastest y/y growth in recent times. Regarding credit penetration, the level of PSCE represents a PSCE /GDP (2023) ratio of 34 per cent, a marked improvement from the historical levels of around 20 per cent. The PSCE/GDP ratio has also moved close to the subSaharan Africa average of 35.8%, according to World Bank Data.”

However, noting that at its meeting last month, the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the policy rateMPR- by 400bps to 22.75 per cent and increased the CRR to 45% as part of its efforts to tackle inflation, the FBNQuest analysts said: “Given the stringent monetary policy environment, we anticipate a slowdown in PSCE growth as banks curtail their lending activities in response to the tight monetary conditions. We see an average loan growth of in the late single-digits to the midteens range across our coverage universe.”