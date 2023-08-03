MPR Hike: Analysts seek caution as T-bill rates jump

Analysts at Coronation Research have advised naira fixed income savers not to get carried away by the hike in Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)-induced surge in Treasury bill and bond rates. In a report released yesterday, the analysts said their advice was based on the fact that the new administration of President Bola Tinubu is yet to announce an overall policy on interest rates.

The analysts stated: “What does the second half of 2023 hold for fixed in- come Naira savers, i.e. those who choose to hold T-bills and FGN bonds rather than equities? Over the past few months we have seen Nigerian banks become more liquid than they were before and an increase in bank liquidity has put downward pressure on T-bill yields.

“That was before last week when there was a weak T-bill auction, T-bill rates moved back up and the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the CBN put its official rate up 25bps to 18.75 percent.

T-bill yields still remain well below inflation, but is there hope for Nigerian savers?” They further said: “Nigerian fixed income savers have been without a risk- free fixed-income return above the rate of inflation since the fourth quarter of 2019, which is coming up to four years.

Not surprisingly, they have taken risk assets in order to make headway away against inflation, with the NGX All-Share Index recording positive returns in 2020 (+50.03%), 2021 (+6.07%), 2022 (+19.98%) and 2023 year-to-date (+26.94%). Over the past three and a half years investors in the NGX All-Share Index would have beaten inflation, on average.