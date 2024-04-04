MPR Hike: Analysts Expect Private Sector Credit Extension Slowdown

With deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country expected to tighten their risk management frameworks in response to the recent significant hikes in the benchmark interest rate the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), analysts at FBNQuest Research have said that there will likely be a slowdown in credit extension to the private sector. The analysts stated this while reacting to the latest data on monetary aggregates recently released by the apex bank, which showed that domestic credit to the private sector almost doubled y/y to N80.7 trillion in February 2024.

They noted that “despite the CBN’s efforts to tighten monetary policy to tame rising inflationary pressures, Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) and other monetary aggregates have continued to expand.” The analysts also noted that in continuation of its inflation fight, the MPC, at its March meeting, raised the policy rate by +200bps to 24.75 per cent, having earlier announced a +400bps hike in MPR in February. They stated: “The MPC’s aggressive stance is reflective of the committee’s resolve to address surging inflation and contain excess money supply in the system.

“Notably, the country’s rising headline inflation has been a significant concern to the monetary authorities. Nigeria’s inflation rate surged by 180bps to 31.70 per cent y/y in February, up from 29.90 per cent in January. “The latest MPC communique highlighted the naira depreciation as one of the significant drivers of inflationary pressures due to its adverse impact on domestic food prices.” They further said: “With respect to other monetary aggregates, broad money supply (M3), and M2 money supply showed similar growth of 79 per cent y/y and 78 per cent y/y respectively.