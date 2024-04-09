MPR: Experts share views on rate hike effects on economy

Experts in economic management have expressed divergent views on the impacts of the increased Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) on nano, small, and medium-scale enterprises, ultimately the nation’s economy.

The experts aired their views in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Monday. They agreed that since medium-scale enterprises relied on loans to run their businesses, especially from microfinance banks, they would be the most affected. Unanimously, they observed that due to the difficult economic situation in the country, the Return on Investment (ROI) has greatly reduced, making it impossible for many entrepreneurs to break even.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) increased the MPR from 22.75 to 24.75 per cent on March 26. Prince John Karunwi, Chairman of the National Association of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (NASMSE), Oyo State chapter, said lending rates, which are determined by the MPR, would be affected. “There is the tendency for interest rates to go above 30 per cent, and for business owners, the environment is not too conducive, thereby making life difficult for entrepreneurs.

“So, you will discover that for most businesses, their ROI is around 25 to 30 per cent, due to the economic situation. “When you now have an interest rate of 30 per cent, it will be difficult for business owners to meet up and pay back the loan with an interest rate close to ROI and still survive. That is where the problem is,” Karunwi said.