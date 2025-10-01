MPR Cut: Banks Review Interest Rates

Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country have started aligning their interest rate products with the new Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) recently announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), findings by New Telegraph show.

The apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had at the end of its 302nd meeting on September 23 2025, lowered the MPR-the benchmark interest rate) by 50 bps to 27 percent from 27.5 percent. This was the first interest rate cut in five years as the CBN has maintained a tight monetary policy stance in its bid to curb inflation.

Following the development, DMBs have begun sending emails to their customers, announcing adjustments to some of their interest rate products. For instance, an email sent by Union Bank to its customers, sighted by New Telegraph, reads: “With the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recent review of the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) and current realities, the interest rate on our savings account has been adjusted to 8.1% per annum, effective Wednesday, 1st October 2025.

“As your trusted partner, we remain committed to supporting your goals.” Analysts note that the CBN mandates that banks pay a minimum interest rate on savings deposits, which must be at least 10% of the MPR.

Banks are expected to set interest rates for other local currency loans and advances that reflect the MPR, although specific rates are negotiable and depend on factors like the customer’s risk profile. Speaking on a television programme recently, CEO of Nairametrics, Ugo ObiChukwu, projected that commercial banks in Nigeria will begin to lower interest rates on loans in 2026.