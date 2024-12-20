Mpox: Nigeria Receives 11,200 Doses Of Vaccine From US 

Share

A shipment of 11,200 doses of Mpox vaccine, donated by the United States and facilitated by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has arrived in Abuja, Nigeria, as part of ongoing global efforts to combat the Mpox outbreak.

This delivery which arrived in Abuja on Friday, December 20, follows agreements signed in November to facilitate the donation of 305,000 doses globally to address the disease, which remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Gavi disclosed on its website that this latest batch is part of a broader initiative to deliver vaccines to countries heavily impacted by Mpox.

The donation aligns with the allocation mechanism led by the Africa CDC, CEPI, Gavi, UNICEF, and the WHO, ensuring vaccines reach the regions that need them the most.

These doses, manufactured by Bavarian Nordic, are part of the initial 899,000 vaccine doses allocated to nine African countries, including Nigeria, through Gavi’s Access and Allocation Mechanism (AAM).

READ ALSO:

By the end of 2024, nearly six million doses of Mpox vaccines are expected to be available globally.

Dr Sania Nishtar, CEO of Gavi, emphasized the importance of collaboration in tackling Mpox.

“We thank the US for these donations, which substantially strengthen the global Mpox response. Working with our donors, we now have legal frameworks in place to facilitate additional pledged doses to roll out quickly.”

The Mpox vaccine donations build on the US government’s commitment to providing over one million doses globally.

Dawn O’Connell, Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, added, “Viruses don’t respect borders, and international and domestic Mpox coordination remains a top priority.”

In addition to this latest shipment, Nigeria previously received 10,000 doses of Mpox vaccines in August, becoming the first African country to benefit from such donations. Vaccination efforts commenced in mid-November across seven states.

Other African nations, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, are also slated to receive substantial vaccine shipments next year.

Gavi has further allocated $2.7 million to the DRC and $1.5 million to Rwanda for vaccine rollout and delivery logistics.

As part of its First Response Fund established after the COVID-19 pandemic, Gavi has played a pivotal role in securing vaccines and funding to address global health emergencies.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"