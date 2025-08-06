Mpox: Kaduna To Begin Vaccination In Affected LGs

The Kaduna State Primary Healthcare Board (SPHCB) on Wednesday announced plans to inaugurate an Mpox vaccination campaign in selected Local Government Areas (LGAs) affected by the outbreak.

The Health Educator at the SPHCB, Isah Yusha’u, disclosed this during a stakeholders’ engagement meeting on the introduction of the monkeypox vaccine in Kaduna.

According to Yusha’u, the board was working proactively to prevent the spread of the disease and ensure the health and safety of Kaduna residents.

He noted that several LGAs in the state had recorded a significant number of Mpox cases.

In response, he said the Federal Government, in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency and development partners, had approved reactive vaccination for high-risk groups.

According to him, the vaccine will be prioritised for high-risk individuals, including: Laboratory personnel who may have handled infected specimens, People with compromised immune systems and Individuals with high-risk sexual behaviour.

He urged the public to receive the vaccine in good faith, assuring that distribution would be strategic and targeted to ensure maximum impact.

“The vaccination exercise is scheduled to begin tentatively on Aug.10 or 11, and will run for 10 days in the selected LGAs.

“A second round of vaccinations will follow four weeks later.

“To ensure the success of this vaccination drive, we are engaging traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organisations, and medical institutions.

“This is to provide accurate information, address concerns, and encourage public acceptance of the vaccine.

“By launching this campaign, the board is taking proactive steps to combat the Mpox outbreak and safeguard public health,” he added.