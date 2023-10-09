MPHCDA Honours Zulum For Outstanding Performance In Primary Healthcare

The National Primary Health Development Agency (NPHCDA) has honoured Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State for his outstanding performance in healthcare delivery, especially primary healthcare services

Presenting the award to Governor Zoom at the Government House Maiduguri, yesterday, the coordinator of the NPHCDA Dr Faisal Shu’aub, said “This award of excellence is in recognition of your exceptional commitment to improving primary healthcare services in Borno State. We are very confident that Borno will be a template in terms of the transformation of the Primary Healthcare”,

Dr Fausal, “We applaud your outstanding dedication to advancing immunizations and other essential Primary Health Care (PHC) services across Borno State.”

The coordinator also presented to the governor a compendium that comprises pictures showcasing the efforts of the Borno State Government in eradicating polio in Nigeria.

It could be recalled that in May this year, Borno emerged as the overall best-performing state in the primary healthcare service delivery and winner in the northeast in the best-performing zonal awards category.

Speaking after receiving the award, Governor Babagana Zulum expressed gratitude to the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency for finding him worthy of the recognition.

He, however, reiterated that such recognition is a call to do more and assured of his continuous commitment to providing quality and affordable healthcare services to the people of Borno.