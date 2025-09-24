Mpc Members Emphasise Monetary-Fiscal Policy Collaboration Amid Reform Consolidation

To ensure that the gains of the reforms introduced by the present administration are not reversed, members of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) have, in recent times, intensified their calls for increased coordination between the country’s fiscal monetary authorities, writes Tony Chukwunyem

Clearly, reform measures introduced in the last two years by the current administration and the Olayemi Cardoso-led Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), have started yielding positive results.

Thus, citing some of the key reforms, such as the removal of fuel subsidy, exchange rate liberalization, adoption of a tight monetary policy and cessation of deficit monetization, two of the world’s leading credit rating agencies, Fitch and Moody’s, upgraded Nigeria’s credit ratings in the second quarter of this year.

According to Fitch Ratings, the removal of fuel subsidy and naira liberalisation has contributed to macroeconomic stability and reduced external risks. For its part, Moody’s said its upgrade was driven by the Nigerian government’s commitment to correcting macroeconomic imbalances, enhancing fiscal transparency, and implementing structural reforms.

The agency highlighted key measures, including tax reforms and the adoption of a more flexible, market driven foreign exchange regime, which it said, have significantly bolstered external reserves.

Okonjo-Iweala’s support

Also, during a visit to President Bola Tinubu last month, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, commended the President for, according to her, working to stabilize Nigeria’s economy, noting that reforms under his administration were moving in the right direction.

As the WTO D-G, who is the first Nigerian woman to serve two terms as the country’s Finance Minister, put it: “We think that the President and his team, have worked hard to stabilize the economy, and you cannot really improve an economy unless it’s stable. So he has to be given the credit for the stability of the economy.

So the reforms have been in the right direction.” She stressed that the combination of economic stability, targeted growth policies, and robust safety nets would be critical to job creation and poverty reduction. “What is needed next is growth. We now need to grow the economy, and we need to put in social safety nets so that people who are feeling the pinch of the reforms can also have some support to be able to weather the hardship. So that’s the next step.

“How do we build social safety net to help Nigerians cushion the hardship they are feeling? Then, how do we grow the economy so we can create more jobs and put more money in people’s pockets? These are issues that we discussed with Mr. President,” she stated.

Personal statements

Interestingly, the release, a few weeks ago, of the personal statements made by members of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), at the Committee’s July meeting, indicate that Dr. Okonjo-Iweala might have been echoing the thoughts of most of the MPC members regarding the steps that should be taken to ensure the consolidation of the gains of the Federal Government’s reforms.

Indeed, in her personal statement at the meeting, one of the members of the Committee, Aku Odinkemelu, said: “Domestic inflation is expected to continue its downward trajectory, supported by the extended 150-day tariff exemption for staple grain imports, improved security conditions enabling better access to key farming communities, favorable economic conditions, exchange rate stability, and relatively stable PMS prices. “This positive trend offers a critical opportunity to reinforce and accelerate disinflationary momentum.

However, significant upside risks persist, including potential geopolitical disruptions to crude oil markets, recent and prospective increases in diesel prices and electricity tariffs, the threat of renewed insecurity in agricultural communities, adverse weather events such as flooding, and inflationary spillovers from global trade tensions.

“Given this delicate balance between progress and vulnerability, enhanced coordination between monetary and fiscal authorities remains imperative to develop sustained solutions for food price stability. The current environment demands ur

Coordination with fiscal authorities must also be deepened to ensure alignment in debt management, liquidity forecasting, and fiscal consolidation

gent, decisive policy action to stimulate domestic agricultural production – the most effective long-term measure for sustaining lower food prices. Proactive measures to address these risks now will be crucial for consolidating recent gains and anchoring inflation expectations moving forward.”

Also stressing the need for urgent policy measures to ensure that the gains of the reforms are sustained, Professor Murtala Sagagi, in his personal statement at the meeting, said that while the CBN’s measures have resulted in exchange stability as well as a slowdown in inflation, fiscal discipline and deliberate efforts to stimulate local productivity and employment are required to avoid a reversal of the gains of the reforms.

He said: “Previous structural reforms implemented over the last three decades have recorded limited successes in overcoming structural rigidities in Nigeria. Limited economic diversification and overreliance on debt by the government have worsened the vulnerability of the economy to shocks and fluctuations in global commodity prices.

“Since mid-2023, unlocking opportunities for economic diversification and associated welfare improvement has remained the ultimate goal of the current structural reforms. However, even with the removal of fuel subsidy and liberalization of the exchange rates, the appetite for unfettered spending by the government has grown even stronger.

In the first quarter of 2025, the country has witnessed an increase in total public debt from N144.67 trillion as of December 31, 2024, to N149.39 trillion as of March 31, 2025. The country’s debt profile is deteriorating and thus shrinking the fiscal space due to huge debt service cost.

“With the recent increase in daily crude oil production, new inflows of capital and improved balance of payment, the naira is likely to keep appreciating to reach the projected N1400/US$1 before the end of the year. The inflation moderation attained and the doggedness of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensuring foreign exchange unification and disciplined liquidity management should be further harnessed to speed up growth and improve welfare.

To avoid reversal of the gains so far achieved, fiscal discipline and deliberate effort to stimulate local productivity and employment are non- negotiable.” In the same vein, the Deputy Governor for Financial System Stability at the CBN, Philip Ikeazor, in his personal statement, said:

“Though our projections have shown an expected annual average growth of 3.9 in real output and a continued moderation in inflation, I am of the view that there needs to be simultaneous expenditure-switching and expenditure- changing policies by both the Bank and the fiscal authorities to manage aggregate demand and supply disruption, to ensure the stability of the foreign exchange market.”

He further said: “While the monetary-fiscal policy collaboration between the Bank and fiscal authorities and the ensuing noninflationary growth have continued to moderate price pressures and stir growth, the national and sub-national governments must continue to address key growth and stable price enablers such as security, agriculture, and legacy infrastructure.

“However, in doing so, monetary policy needs to be proactive in terms of policy coordination and making decisions on rate adjustments to avoid fiscal surprises stemming from global uncertainties.” For his part, CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, said: “To improve monetary policy effectiveness, transparent engagement is essential to strengthening public confidence and ensuring that inflation expectations remain anchored.

Coordination with fiscal authorities must also be deepened to ensure alignment in debt management, liquidity forecasting, and fiscal consolidation. Thus, we must sustain communication efforts to enhance stakeholder understanding of our strategy and expected outcomes.”

IMF’s recommendation

Significantly, in its reports on Nigeria, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) frequently recommends increased collaboration between the CBN and the Federal Government to achieve greater economic stability, particularly in managing inflation and exchange rate volatility.

In a report on the country released in July, for instance, the Fund called for more reforms to tackle inflation, poverty. It noted that despite the reforms, inflation still exceeds 20 percent, and the country continues to grapple with persistent poor infrastructure (especially poor power supply).

The Bretton Woods institution also noted that while poverty and food insecurity remain high in Nigeria, the country still lacks an effective social safety net to cushion the impact of shocks on the most vulnerable.

Cardoso’s meeting with Edun

As analysts point out, the calls for enhanced fiscal-monetary policy coordination have not gone unheeded as the CBN Governor, Cardoso, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, and the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, held a strategic meeting on August 19.

According to a statement signed by the Director, Information and Public Relations at the Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, “the high-level engagement focused on deepening coordination between monetary and fiscal authorities to sustain macroeconomic stability, strengthen investor confidence, and unlock private sector growth.”

“The Honourable Minister reaffirmed that close alignment between fiscal and monetary policy is critical to consolidating President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda, ensuring inflation is contained, revenues are mobilised efficiently, and credit flows effectively to productive sectors,” the statement added.

Conclusion

But while analysts believe that regular meetings between the aforementioned key government officials are a step in the right direction, they note that Nigeria’s major challenge over the years has always been poor implementation of laudable initiatives.