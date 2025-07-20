MPC Member Urges FG To Revisit 2025 Budget Parameters

A member of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Aloysius Ordu, has advised the Federal Government to take another look at some of the key parameters of the 2025 Budget, which, according to him, “are no longer realistic under the current circumstances.”

According to MPC members’ personal statements at the Committee’s May meeting, which were released by the apex bank over the weekend, Ordu particularly cited the Budget’s projected oil production figure of two million barrels per day and crude oil price of $75 per barrel.

He said that while there was an improvement in the country’s fiscal outlook, occasioned by “increased revenue mobilization efforts and enhanced oil receipts,… structural challenges persist such as low revenue-to-GDP ratio, inefficient spending, and a growing debt service burden.”

The MPC member said that to tackle these challenges, the government should also sustain ongoing reforms aimed at broadening the tax base, enhancing public financial management, and promoting fiscal transparency.

In addition, he advised the government, “to strengthen fiscal buffers and improve the efficiency of public spending.”

Another member of the MPC, Murtala Sagagi, equally made similar recommendations to the government in his personal statement at the meeting.

Specifically, he said that, “there is the urgent need to look inward to generate a stable and inclusive economy” using a combination of measures such as stimulating agricultural productivity, stimulating non-oil exports, embarking on a wealth creation drive, reducing cost of governance and boosting transparency.

Sagagi, who also recommended that challenges such as accumulation of government debts, increase in recurrent expenditure and leakages, should be effectively tackled, called for the establishment of, “a well-coordinated macroeconomic governance framework that is responsive, transparent, and accountable,” before the end of this year.

He noted that measures introduced by the CBN to boost exchange rate stability had started yielding results as personal remittance inflows rose by 8.9 per cent to US$20.93 billion in 2024, while International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) inflows rose by 43.5 per cent to US$4.73 billion, up from US$3.30 billion in 2023, “reflecting stronger engagement from the Nigerian diaspora.”

He said: “The value of the naira has been relatively stable even though it is still considered undervalued. It is projected that the naira would appreciate to N1, 450 per US dollar by the end of 2025.”

Sunday Telegraph reports that in its Article IV Consultation Report on Nigeria released recently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) advised the Federal Government to review the N54.99 trillion 2025 Budget in view of lower-than-expected oil prices in the international market.

The Fund projected that while Nigeria’s economy would grow at 3.4 per cent on the back of higher oil output and falling inflation rate, the “2025 budget needs to be recalibrated to lower oil prices,” to reflect market realities.