‘MPC May Keep Interest Rates Unchanged Amid Inflation Slowdown’

Citing the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which shows that Nigeria’s headline inflation moderated to 23.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in April 2025, down from 24.2 per cent in March, financial analysts have said that they expect the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) to leave the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), also known as the benchmark interest rate, unchanged at the end of its two-day meeting tomorrow.

If the prediction proves accurate, it means that the MPC will leave the MPR unchanged for a second time in a row at a record 27.5 per cent.

This marks a notable slowdown in the pace of price increases, driven primarily by easing inflationary pressures in both the food and core components. “Food inflation declined to 21.3% YoY from 21.8 per cent in March, while core inflation moderated more significantly to 23.4% YoY from 24.4 per cent.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, inflation stood at 1.9 per cent in April, a marked deceleration from the 3.9 per cent increase recorded in March.” They further stated: “The April data reverses the inflation uptick observed in March, signalling a possible stabilisstion phase.

The moderation reflects a combination of factors, including relative price stability across key consumer categories, less exchange rate volatility, and the absence of fuel price shocks during the month.

“Unlike prior months, April did not experience any adjustments to petrol prices or increase in mobile and data service tariff which in previous periods have contributed significantly to inflationary pressures.

“Another contributing factor to the inflation dynamics is the high base effect following the January rebasing of the CPI basket, which artificially lowers the year-on-year inflation rate by increasing the base level of prices against which current prices are compared.

“In sum, Nigeria’s inflation profile in April 2025 reflects a cautious easing that offers some optimism but underscores the need for continued vigilance in monetary and fiscal policy to maintain disinflation momentum without undermining growth prospects.”

Noting that after earlier volatility, the forex markets saw fewer extreme swings and a narrower gap between official and parallel rates in April, the analysts said: “Given the relative stability in the exchange rate and ongoing inflation concerns, the CBN is likely to maintain its current monetary policy stance in the upcoming MPC meeting.”

In addition, the analysts stated: “Given the easing of headline inflation but persistence of structural pressures particularly around food supply and currency risk, the MPC is likely to hold the policy rate at its May 2025 meeting.

This stance supports disinflation while preserving investor confidence and helping attract portfolio flows.

“Maintaining the current rate is crucial not only to continue tempering inflation but also to preserve the attractiveness of Nigeria’s fixed income market, especially Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPIs).”

Although they noted that a positive real interest rate (inflation is still below the MPR) offers some policy flexibility, the analysts warned that, “a rate cut remains risky in the current environment.”

As they put it, “a modest rate cut could support credit growth in manufacturing and agriculture and reduce government debt costs.

However, with rising external risks and fragile investor sentiment, premature easing could trigger capital flight, FX pressure and renewed inflation, undermining recent stability gains.

