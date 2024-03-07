MPC: LCCI Cautions CBN on Steps Taken to Tackle Inflation

Following the recent decision by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to hike lending rate by 400 basis points to 22.75 per cent from 18.75 per cent, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has advised the management of the apex bank to have a rethink because of the current inflation and the likely impact on businesses and economic growth. The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, described the apex bank’s decision to raise the benchmark lending rate by 400 basis points to 22.75 per cent as an aggressive regulatory intervention that is meant to cause further economic disruptions.

She said: “While the CBN intends to control inflation, the LCCI notes that the decision, particularly the fifth consecutive hike, raises concerns about its effectiveness in tackling the rising food inflation and the likely impact on businesses and economic growth. “The CBN has increased the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) from 18.75 per cent to 22.75 per cent, signaling a significant shift in monetary policy. Curb- ing the current rising inflation clearly requires an effective combination of both fiscal and monetary policies to achieve a meaningful result. “According to the latest data, the headline inflation rate for January 2024 rose to 29.90 per cent, compared to 28.92 per cent in December 2023. The year-on- year increase is notable, with a rise of 8.08 per cent points from January 2023.

We cannot say the hikes in rates have had any significant impact on curbing inflation in Nigeria, especially in recent months.” Almona explained: “The Chamber’s view on the current fight against inflation is that the monetary and fiscal authorities should focus on the factors driving the inflation rates by tack- ling the supply-side deficiencies instead of focusing too much attention on the demand-side management. “We urge the CBN to continue with its forex market reforms to a conclusive end, as the high exchange rate against the naira is a major culprit in the skyrocketing inflation rates. “On the fiscal side, the government needs to subsidise some productive sectors like agriculture, transport, and health- care while keeping a stern eye on enhancing the country’s security profile.

“Other areas of intervention could be the adoption of a cheaper duty rate for the importation of agricultural inputs for local manufacturing and investment in building agro-industrial hubs across the country.” The LCCI DG urged the government to continue making credit available to MSMEs to support their operations and production lines. According to her, concessionary rates, lower than CBN prevailing MPR, are hereby advocated for the MSMEs, adding that “the high lending rates make it challenging for businesses to access credit, especially for SMEs that are the backbone of the economy.”

The economic expert warned that the increase in production costs could lead to higher prices for goods and services, potentially affecting the competitiveness of Nigerian products in Africa and global markets respectively.