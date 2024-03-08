MPC Decision: Nigeria Economy In Right Direction – Tony Elumelu

Following the decisions made by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at its most recent Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on February 27, Tony Elumelu, Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), has said that Nigeria’s economy is headed in the right direction.

New Telegraph reports that as part of its tightening of the monetary space, the CBN increased the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) during the meeting by 400 basis points, to 22.75 per cent from 18.75 per cent.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, the business tycoon voiced cautious confidence that Nigeria is “getting there,” underlining that “transformation” takes time and that the present reforms are the proper course to pursue.

But in order to guarantee that their policies produce the desired outcomes over the medium to long term, he said authorities must be consistent and focused.

He said: “Of all the decisions the Central Bank took at the last MPC if I were there, those are the exact decisions I would have taken in the circumstance.

“Hopefully, let us continue and not relent. It’s still early days. This is just the starting, but it seems one can be fairly and cautiously optimistic that we’re getting there. We are on the right track.”