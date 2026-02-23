MPC: Analysts Expect Unchanged Rates Amid Liquidity Risk Concerns

Although inflation fell to 15.10 per cent in January 2026, thereby maintaining its downward trend for the tenth consecutive month, concerns over excess liquidity in the system, will likely make the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to leave the benchmark interest rate -Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)- unchanged at the end of its two-day meeting tomorrow, financial analysts have said.

Commenting on what would be the likely outcome of the MPC’s first meeting of the year, in a report released last week, analysts at CardinalStone, for instance, said that while the indicators that are expected shape the committee’s decision were sending mixed signals, the CBN may hold rates steady “to signal its concern about liquidity risk.”

The analysts stated: “On one side, inflation is moderating and short-term rates are converging around 22.0 per cent, which is about 500 bps lower than the MPR of 27.0 per cent.

On the flipside, the recent body language of the CBN shows low tolerance for liquidity after the governor stated at the National Economic Conference that the liquidity overhang is a major risk to the stability achieved through recent policy reforms.

“So far this year, the CBN has net-issued N10.9 tn through Open Market Operations (OMO) and has left the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate attractive for banks to deposit with the CBN in a bid to avoid liquidity stoking renewed inflationary pressure.

The CBN is also concerned about election-related liquidity, which is expected to become more pronounced in the second half of the year.

Furthermore, of the total expected liquidity of N44.2 trillion in 2026, over 75.0 per cent is expected in the first half of 2026. “As such, we perceive that the CBN may be inclined towards holding the policy rate constant to signal its concern about liquidity risk while making an adjustment to the asymmetric corridor to align the SDF rate to OMO yields with a view to guarding the attractiveness of OMO and securing banks’ presence as key counterparties to investing FPIs.

We see a 60.0 per cent probability of this view panning out and a 40.0 per cent probability of an indicative 50-100 bps rate cut.”

Also, in a report released last week, which focused on the January 2026 inflation data published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited, said that while they anticipate Nigeria’s inflation trajectory “to remain on a moderating path in the near term,” they expect the MPC to hold the policy rate steady, “to further assess the impact of the last outcome.”

The analysts said: “Looking ahead, Nigeria’s inflation trajectory is expected to remain on a moderating path in the near term, supported by improved foreign exchange stability, relatively contained energy prices, and ongoing base effects from the prior year’s elevated price levels.

“The sustained deceleration in both headline and core inflation suggests that underlying price pressures are easing, which could strengthen confidence in the broader macroeconomic environment.

Food inflation is likely to remain volatile but generally softer in the short term, particularly as harvest inflows and improved domestic supply conditions help moderate staple prices.

“However, structural risks such as logistics bottlenecks, insecurity in foodproducing regions, and weather-related disruptions could still trigger localized price spikes.” They further stated: “Cowry Research thinks that the recent CPI normalisation has created a lower base for January 2025 comparisons.

This is likely to see a trend reversal to above 15 per cent later in the year, which will largely be driven by election-related spending pressures and diminishing base effects, even as structural reforms continue to shape the medium-term disinflation path.

“However, we anticipate further easing in headline inflation to 14.78 per cent for February 2026 as we see gradual ease in the food and core components as well as continued appreciation of the Naira following various actions and policy directions of the monetary authority.

“In the coming week, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the CBN will likely hold the policy rate to further assess the impact of the last outcome. At the last meeting in November, the Committee reviewed global and domestic macroeconomic conditions and assessed the balance of risks facing the economy.

After extensive deliberations, the MPC opted to maintain its tight policy stance. It retained the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 27.0 per cent, adjusted the asymmetric corridor to +50/-450 basis points, and left the Cash Reserve Requirement unchanged at 45 per cent for Deposit Money Banks, 16 per cent for Merchant Banks, and 75 per cent for non-TSA public sector deposits.

The Liquidity Ratio was also held at 30 per cent.” New Telegraph reports that in an article posted on its website last week, Proshare Nigeria Limited quoted one of its in-house analysts, as saying that “the CBN may not be in any hurry to cut rates,” at this month’s MPC meeting.