MPC: Analysts Divided On Rate Hike

Although the latest inflation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on March 15 showed that inflation maintained its upward trend to hit 31.70 per cent in February, financial experts are divided on whether the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will raise or hold its benchmark interest rate the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)- when the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) wraps up its two-day meeting tomorrow.

The reason for the divergence of expectation regarding the likely outcome of the MPC’s meeting is that at its first meeting of the year held last month, the Committee raised the MPR by 400 basis points to 22.75 per cent from 18.75 per cent and the minimum Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) for banks to 45 percent from 32.5 percent. For instance, Bloomberg reported Mohamed Abu Basha of EFG Hermes Holding as saying that he anticipates the CBN would hold rates, because its action last month has steadied the naira, which will help cool inflation.

“Not only is the official rate stabilising, but we are also seeing near-full conversion with the parallel market, in an addition healthy sign for the naira,” he was quoted by the news agency as saying. By contrast, Rand Merchant Bank’s Oyinkansola Samuel and Usoro Essien were reported by Bloomberg as forecasting that the MPC would raise the MPR by 100 basis points to contain inflation, which they expect to peak at 33.1 per cent in May due to naira weakness. In a recent report, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC), citing the February inflation report, also predicted that the MPC will increase the MPR by 100-basis points tomorrow.

The analysts said: “The MPC at its next meeting will be in a dilemma as to whether to tighten further or maintain the status quo. The most likely outcome is a 100-basis point increase in the MPR to 23.75 percent p.a. The real challenge will be the lag between the rate increase and the moderation in the headline inflation whilst attempting to achieve macroeconomic stability.” New Telegraph reported a few days ago that MPC members’ personal statements at their meeting, held last month, which were released by the CBN last Tuesday, showed that the apex bank Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, backed an even bigger MPR hike than the 22.75 per cent that was announced as the Committee’s decision.

Cardoso stated: “Given the imperative to curb inflationary pressures, which could pose social challenges and impede long-term growth prospects, I am persuaded that the MPC must adopt an assertive stance by tightening monetary policy measures, with a medium-term inflation target of 21.40 per cent by the end of 2024 in mind. “Therefore, I cast my vote in favour of increasing the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 425 basis points to 23.0 per cent, raising the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) by 1250 basis points to 45.0 percent, and adjusting the asymmetric corridor to +100 and -500 basis points around the MPR.”

However, the personal statements indicated that a member of the MPC, Murtala Sagagi, warned that frequent adjustments of the MPR will have limited impact on inflation rates unless they are complimented “with efforts to address insecurity and food shortages.”