MPC: Analysts divided on another rate hike

As concerns mount over soaring inflation in the country, analysts are divided on the prospects of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) raising or holding its benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)- when its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) wraps up its two-day meeting tomorrow. According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last Monday, Nigeria’s annual inflation, driven by surging food prices, increased to 22.79 per cent in June 2023, up from 22.41 percent in the preceding month. It was the sixth consecutive rise in the country’s inflation rate this year.

Although the global inflation, occasioned by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine In February 2023, had led to prices maintaining an upward trend in Nigeria, prompting the CBN to hike interest rates at every MPC meeting that has been held since May last year, the country’s inflation has accelerated in recent months following economic reforms(removal of fuel subsidy and exchange rate unification) launched under its new President, Bola Tinubu, who was sworn into office on May 29. While some financial experts expect that the inflation fight will make the CBN to announce a continuation of its monetary policy tightening stance at the end of the MPC’s meeting tomorrow, others believe that the new President’s stated preference for lower interest rates could lead to members of the committee voting to leave rates unchanged. In a recent report, for instance, analysts at CSL Research, stated: “Following the World’s bank projection that the country’s inflation rate will likely reach 25 per cent for the full year 2023, the Bank of America has predicted that inflation may reach 30 per cent by the end of the year from 22.4 per cent in May, noting that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may need to increase interest rates by at least 700 basis points before the end of the year if foreign investments are to return. “Inflation in Nigeria has been surging, rising to 22.41 per cent in May 2023, and is currently at a 19- year high. The CBN has tried to implement measures to control the nation’s rising inflation by increasing the monetary policy rate (MPR) by a cumulative 700 basis points, but these hikes have had a very minimal impact in curbing inflation given that the country’s inflation rate is not mainly driven by increased money supply.

The rate hikes have significantly increased borrowing costs for manufacturers and business owners, who may also likely be impacted by the FX unification and removal of fuel subsidies. “We had estimated that inflation in June could rise to as high as 25.8 per cent due to the direct and indirect effects of the removal of fuel subsidies on price growth. This figure however stands to increase substantially following the unification of the exchange rate and a possible increase in the electricity tariffs. Based on news reports, electricity tariffs may need to increase by as much as 40 per cent. The new financial act also contains a number of new tariffs and taxes that will further contribute significantly to a rise in headline inflation in the near term.” They further said: “We believe the MPC committee will face a tough choice at the next MPC meeting. Price pressures, elevated interest rates in advanced countries, and the need to attract foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have remained top on the committee’s mind as the CBN has been clearly prioritising these concerns overgrowth.

Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 2.31 per cent in the first quarter of 2023 compared with 3.11 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2022 and 3.52 per cent in the preceding quarter (Q4 2022). “The economy moderated on its current recovery trajectory, posting positive, albeit lower growth, for the tenth consecutive quarter. In our view, an increase in the pace of rate hikes in response to the anticipated spike in the inflation numbers will put the country’s fragile growth at risk while doing little to stem inflation.” Similarly, in its “Nigeria H2 2023 Economic Outlook” released over the weekend, FBNQuest Capital said: “We expect the MPC to pause its rate hike cycle at its Jul ’23 meeting to assess the effectiveness of prior rate hikes. Therefore, we see the policy rate unchanged at 18.5 per cent. However, monetary policy will remain tight. We expect a year-end inflation rate of c. 28.2 per cent.”